Fred Lee Steffensmeier June 14, 2021 Born April 24, 1968 has passed away on June 14, 2021 in Salineville, Ohio. After graduating from Mitchell High school in 1986, Fred went to the Aviation mechanical program in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was an accomplished helicopter mechanic specializing in King Air aircraft. Fred lived an adventurous life and is survived by loved ones who will honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Fred has 2 sons, Philip & Eric. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack, & brother, Calvin. Living siblings are Wendy, Candy, Chuck, & Tami. He has 4 nieces and 9 nephews. Fred's chosen profession took him to many destinations. He started his career in Washington state where he fulfilled his childhood dream to become a pilot and buy an airplane. He frequently flew to see his family in their different locations across the US. Fred's pleasant, kind, silly, & loving personality will be missed by all. All are welcome in celebrating his life at the Bayard Church of Christ on July 10th at 10 am.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 25, 2021.