Fred Lee Steffensmeier June 14, 2021 Born April 24, 1968 has passed away on June 14, 2021 in Salineville, Ohio. After graduating from Mitchell High school in 1986, Fred went to the Aviation mechanical program in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was an accomplished helicopter mechanic specializing in King Air aircraft. Fred lived an adventurous life and is survived by loved ones who will honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Fred has 2 sons, Philip & Eric. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack, & brother, Calvin. Living siblings are Wendy, Candy, Chuck, & Tami. He has 4 nieces and 9 nephews. Fred's chosen profession took him to many destinations. He started his career in Washington state where he fulfilled his childhood dream to become a pilot and buy an airplane. He frequently flew to see his family in their different locations across the US. Fred's pleasant, kind, silly, & loving personality will be missed by all. All are welcome in celebrating his life at the Bayard Church of Christ on July 10th at 10 am.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Dear Steffensmeier Family,,
We are very sorry for your loss.
We are praying that our Lord and Savior brings you all comfort in the coming days.
Holly and Sheila Lovelace
School
July 1, 2021
Dear family of Fred, so sorry to hear of his passing, prayers for comfort and peace, not sure if can make it to the memorial service. I have moved in with my daughter Becky after losing my husband Dick, and I dont travel distance by myself, but you all will be in my prayers
Patty Johnson
Family
June 25, 2021
So sorry to see of Fred´s passing. We just became friends on FB about a month ago. It was so good to hear from him. Our sympathy to his family.