Menu
Search
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gail Widner
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1944
DIED
September 24, 2020
Gail Stewart Widner September 24, 2020 Gail Stewart Wid-ner, age 76 of Globe, Arizona pass-ed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family. Gail is survived by her children David Jackson, Mikael Wi-dner, and Matthew Widner, Erin Clem, Debra Howard, her 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grand-children. She is pre-deceased by her parents Galen and Lucille Stewart and her sister Jeannine Cawthra. Gail was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on May 30, 1944. Her life was an adventure thanks to her father's job as a movie theater manager. Gail lived in Nebraska, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. Gail enjoyed her job working for the Greenlee and Gila county courts, DPS, being a medical transcriptionist, and working for Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center. She loved her family and enjoyed attending her grandkids sports events, dance recitals, and other functions. Gail was a loving, devoted, caring, positive, and special person. She was a friend to everyone she met. She will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
THE LDS STAKE CENTER
Oct
2
Service
3:00p.m.
THE LDS STAKE CENTER
Funeral services provided by:
Lamont Mortuary of Globe - Globe
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Lamont Mortuary
October 2, 2020
a loved one
October 1, 2020
For my dearest Auntie,
I hold the memories of you close to my heart and hear your laughter echo across my mind. No one on earth had such a charming and contagious giggle as you. I will so miss your kind, generous, courageous soul.
Love, love , love you!
Your niece,
Vickie Lynndell
VICKIE CAWTHRA
October 1, 2020
Mom you were the best person any son could ever ask for. I will miss you but will always know you are next to me helping me through the tough times. I love you.
David Jackson
Son
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Lance
Friend
September 29, 2020
Condolences to the Widner family and friends
Karol Guenther
Friend
September 29, 2020
Rest in Peace, my dear friend Gail. Prayers for her family and friends.
Ellie Monteaux (Wynn)
Friend
September 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Gail’s passing. I will miss her. Blessings to the family. Be in peace my special friend. ❤
Rosemary Williams
Friend
September 29, 2020
Gail was the example of sharing, kindness and caring. She was a good friend and a great example of Christ. Will miss her greatly!
Paula & David Steinke and family
Friend
September 28, 2020