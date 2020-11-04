Galen A. Rice November 1, 2020 A Celebration of Life for Galen A. Rice, 90, will be held at 1pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Torring-ton, WY with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Galen died November 1, 2020 at the Residency in Scottsbluff, NE and cremation has taken place. Arrangemen- ts are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Galen was born January 2, 1930 in Lusk, WY. His family moved to Torrington and Galen graduated from high school there. He was a rancher who loved what he did. He began his financial livelihood by raising and selling rabbits to a buyer in Cheyenne and breaking horses. He often worked in the sale barn ring. He purchased a place east of Lingle, WY and was soon drafted into the army. His parents moved to the place. When his father was killed in a trucking accident, he was honorably discharged to take care of his property. He fed cattle, hauled cattle commercially, and worked at the sugar factory. Galen began dating a gal from Yoder, WY who was in nurses training in Hastings, NE. They dated off and on for five years. On October 6, 1957 he married Bonnie McConnaha. They had three children: Larry Rice, Bryan (Donna) Rice and Sherri (Steve) Shaw. They have five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Their's was a true western partnership. The family worked together and played together. The arena was their "play pen" and Galen and Bonnie roped together in competition. They enjoyed 4-H and all activities the children were involved in. Galen was very progressive. He put in underground pipelines. He bought a farm near Lingle and was one of the first in the area to farm minimum till. He bought and sold cattle and never needed a calculator to figure prices in the sale ring. He loved the Lord and all the years while growing up his children saw him as he sat in the morning reading his Bible. He was known to talk to others about the importance of forgiving others. He was a leader in church and served on the school board for several years. He was generous in giving to others. They lived in Morrill across the road from grandkids for five year after retiring. They have since lived in the retirement community in Scottsbluff with all their family living nearby. Galen was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Edna Rice and one brother, Art. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years; his children and their families; and several nieces and nephews.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.