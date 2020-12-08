Gary Ray Fickel December 5, 2020 Gary Ray Fickel, 73, of Michell, NE, formerly of Crawford, passed away on December 5, 2020, at the Ft. Meade Veterans Home. He was born on May 5, 1947 in Crawford, NE, the son of Elwood Coyde Fickel and Martha Irene (Wohlers) Fickel. Gary graduated from Crawford High School, class of 1965. In 1966 he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Naval Construction Battalions better known as the Navy Seabees. He completed a tour in Vietnam and worked on the experimental sea lab project. While on leave he met his wife, Trudy, who was working at Warren Drug in Crawford. After completing his service, they were married in South Range, WI. They celebrated 50 years of marriage June 27, 2020. Gary grew up and lived on the ranch his parents established. When newly married he was employed by the USDA Beef Research Program at Ft. Robinson. Then he worked with feedlots in Alliance, NE, Sterling, CO, and Leoti, KS. While living in Kansas he began working for USDA Crop Insurance and then transferred back to NE working for Crop Insurance and ranching with his dad. In 1981 Gary and Trudy, with their two daughters, moved to the ranch. In 1986, their son Coyde was born. Gary served one term as Dawes Co. Commissioner and became a licensed cattle buyer. Gary's biggest interest and favored work was raising Hereford cattle. He enjoyed all things Hereford, attending shows, sales, judging, and sale barns. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Monty Fickel. Surviving in addition to his wife Trudy M. (Nelson) Fickel, are his daughters Delanie Jean Hudnall, and her husband, Eric, of Columbus, NE; Janelle Rae Winkelman, her husband Ted, of Chadron, NE; and son, Coyde Eli Fickel, of Encampment, WY. One grandson, Austin Lang, of Ogallala, NE and two granddaughters, Madeline and Lillian Hudnall; and expecting on great grandson, Rhett, (Austin) in February of 2021; sister-in-law, Gerry (Monty) Fickel, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, NE with Reverend Craig Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Crawford City Cemetery in Crawford, NE. A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department or the VA Honor Flight. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
. Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.