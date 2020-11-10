Gary Joe Fiscus November 4, 2020 Torrington, Wyoming --- Gary Joe Fiscus, 77, died November 4, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1pm Friday, November 13th at the United Methodist Church with Jeff Wayland officiating. Burial will take place at a later date and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to either Wyoming Food Bank, United Methodist or St. Joseph's Children's Home, donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Gary was born in Kearney, NE and raised in Kimball, NE. He attended Kimball County High School. He began working on drilling rigs in 1962, quickly moved on to being a driller. Next he worked for drill stem testing companies on drilling rigs, and later became part owner of drill stem testing companies. Late 80's begun a "new career" with Univar, Inc. as a semi driver of chemicals. Gary retired from Univar in 2005. Gary loved band in high school, motorcycle racing when he was young and moved on to golf and fishing. He was an expert fisherman! He also loved gardening. He loved spending time with his family. He married the love of his life Sharon Fiscus July 5, 1976. During the years mentioned above, they lived in Rock Springs, WY, Billings, MT, and Brighton, CO. Upon retirement, in 2005 they purchased five acres and built a home for their retirement at Torrington, WY. After enjoying Wyoming for 15 years, Gary quietly passed at this home with his wife by his side after a struggle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Genevieve Fiscus. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his son Kevin Fiscus and wife Andrea, his daughter Aloma Fiscus, his son Mitchell Fiscus and wife Jane, granddaughters Morgan and husband Justin Kiger, Jenna Fiscus, Kadie Fiscus, Nicole Fiscus, Macy Fiscus, and great-granddaughter Leigha Rose, his sister Donna Mae McMurray and sister Linda Carey, numerous cousins and several nieces and nephews.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.