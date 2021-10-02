Menu
The Star-Herald
Gary Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Homes and Cremations
212 West Avenue D
Oshkosh, NE
Gary Harris September 28, 2021 Gary Harris, 80, of Sidney, formerly of Dalton passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021 at the Skyview at Bridgeport. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at the United Church of the Plains in Dalton with Pastor Leon "Bud" Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at the church in Dalton. The services will be recorded and available to watch after the service on the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/hbfuneral). Memorials in Gary's name can be made to Sullivan Hills Youth Camp, United Church of the Plains, or the Community Shepherds. Gary was born on May 2, 1941, in Dalton, NE to Glenn and Myrtle (Weed) Harris. He attended school at Dalton graduating in 1959. Gary was united in marriage to Ellen Holden on July 7, 1962, in Dalton. Two children, Lori Lynn and Brendan Eugene were born to this union. He spent his entire life engaged in farming and those who knew Gary knew what made him special. Gary is survived by his wife, Ellen of Sidney; daughter, Lori Williams of Dalton; 3 granddaughters, Lauren Williams of Houston, TX, Lindsey Williams of Spokane, WA, and Kassandra Harris of Alliance, NE; sisters, Phyllis and husband, Gordon Lofshult of Arvada, CO and Janet and husband, Robert Russell of Sun City West, AZ; Ellen's sisters, Nancy Beaton of Casper, WY and Linda Redding and husband Bennett Scharf of Denver, CO; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Myrtle Harris; son, Brendan in 2009; grandson, Rodney O'Neil Williams; Ellen's brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Beaton and Ellen's parents, Revs James and Edith Holden.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
United Church of The Plains
124 State St, Dalton, NE 69131
Oct
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Church of The Plains
124 State St, Dalton, NE 69131
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Homes and Cremations
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tom , Sheila Vassos
Friend
October 8, 2021
