Gary L Keller March 27, 2022 Gary L Keller, 69 of Minatare, Nebraska died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Heritage Estates in Gering after a long battle with cancer. Per his wishes, there will be no services, he will be buried with his parents and cremation has taken place.
. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Gary was born on February 13, 1953 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Fred and Elsie (Cannon) Keller and received his early education in the Gering Schools, graduating from Gering High School. He made his home in rural Minatare, Nebraska. Gary worked for Sillessen Construction in Denver, Colorado. He had his own construction company. In 1990 he worked for JBC Petroleum, retiring in 2020. He stated that was the best job he ever had and was treated like family. Gary loved being surrounded by his family. He is survived by Deb; his furry companion "Dutch"; children and stepchildren- James (Megan) of Wasilla, AK, Juliet of Las Angeles, CA, Jennifer of Loveland, CO, Kristie (Mike) of Centennial, CO, Chadd (Eryka) of Littleton, CO, John of Gering, NE, Tory (Audrey) of Scottsbluff, NE; his pride and joy were his grandchildren Jadin (Eric) Syndey, Winter (Justis), Madison (Tanner), Jacob (Izzy), Libie (Mike), Jaxon, Nate, Dennum, Caden, Sam, Brooklyn, and 6 great grandchildren, brother Jack (Karen); sisters Shirley and Karen (Steve) and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his daughter Joann, parents Fred and Elsie and brothers Bob and Jerry.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.