Gary Wayne Lattin December 17, 2021 Gary Wayne Lattin, 83 passed on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Heritage Estates after a long illness. There will be a private family service at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel and interment at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the chapel. In lieu of flowers and food, memorials to the Gering Central Church of Christ in Gary's memory. Cards may be sent to Barbara Lattin at 320 E 42nd Street, Apt#E131, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Fond memories of Gary may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. He was born on February 1, 1938 in Scottsbluff to William Wayne and Vivian Barbara (Ross) Lattin. He attended local schools and graduated from Minatare High School in 1956. He then attended Scottsbluff Junior College, where he graduated with an Associate Degree. He went onto Denver University for a short time and returned home to work for his father as a contractor. On September 5, 1959, he married Barbara Ann Hiegel at Church at Bryant by Pastor Marian Christian. They lived for a short time in a basement rental in Gering, then moved east of Scottsbluff where they lived 61 1/2 years. On February 1, 1960, he went to work at Carr-Trumbull Lumber. He worked for four generations of the Trumbull family. He retired on March 31, 2005 after 45 years. He was active in civic affairs- Treasure and President of Lake Minatare School for many years; Lions Club; Kiwanis Club, where he sold Christmas trees for many years. He was very active in area Christian churches. He was a Deacon, Elder, helped with Junior High Youth Group and taught Sunday School to adults. All his life, he was active in church and reading his Bible through year after year until his bad health, where he was unable to do so. He loved Husker football, hunting in his younger years, fishing, cutting down trees, splitting logs for his parents and his family and friends. He loved to garden every year and sharing all the fruits of his labor with family, neighbors and friends. He liked everything he could do outdoors and enjoyed being around people and had many friends. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 62 years of Scottsbluff; his daughter Laurie Lee Whitney (Rob) of Fort Morgan, CO and his daughter Rebecca Ann Ott (Greg) of Indio, California; three grandchildren Jill Whitney of Fort Morgan, CO, Jacqueline and Calvin Ott of Omaha, NE; three great grandchildren Tristan, Roselynn and Adalynn; sister Linda Nagel of Mitchell; brothers-in-law Jerry Hiegel (Linda) of Scottsbluff and Steven Hiegel (Judi) of Gering; cousin Dick Ross Jr. (Monnette) of Gering and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.