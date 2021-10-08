Gary David Medina September 18, 2021 Gary David Medina was born on August 8, 1941 in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up in Minatare, NE and graduated from Minatare High School in 1960. He then went to West Nebraska Junior College in Scottsbluff. He met the love of his life, Carol Lee Magallanas and they married in August of 1962 He and Carol and their beautiful daughters moved to California in 1969 where he was employed by Luckys Stores until his retirement and they have resided there to the present. After a mighty battle with the virus our good Lord reached out to take our beloved Gary home to rest. Gary was a very devoted and loving husband and father. He was a pillar of strength and a messenger of the good life for all who knew him. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Lynn, 3 daughters: Tammy Ann Medina, Maureen Lynn Vanderpool, Roberta Lee Lydic. Five grandchildren: Mitchell, Hannah, Luke, Skyler and Samuel. Surviving siblings: Glenn Medina, Judith Builteman, Stephen Medina, Patricia Schaeffer, Arthur Medina and Brian Medina. He was preceded in death by his older brother Bernard Edward in 1940, father Lyle Medina in 1989 and his mother Lillie Spencer Medina in 2015.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.