Gayle Marie Grimm September 21, 2021 Gayle Marie Grimm, 79, of Gering, passed away at home on September 21, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Dugan Kramer with Randy Kreiling officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Gayle was born October 26, 1941 at Scottsbluff, NE to Alois Winslow and Ruth LaVonne (Kreiling) Neal. She attended school in Melbeta, graduating from Melbeta High School with the Class of 1960. She made her home and raised her family in the Kimball area. In 1997, she moved to Melbeta and later to Minatare, making her home the last few years at Dome Rock Manor in Gering where she lived until her death. She loved spending the winters in Texas with her companion Jerry Wiseman. Her hobbies include: crocheting, stained class, bowling, playing cards, gardening, and flowers. Gayle is survived by her children: Karen (Terry) Smith of Dorchester, NE, Jody McCloud of Gering, Judy (Paul) Culek of Cheyenne, WY, and Karla (Rodney) Jordan of Topeka, KS; brother Bill (Marian) Neal of Gering; several grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Lanett Novotny, brother Dave Kreiling, and companion Jerry Wiseman.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.