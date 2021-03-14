George Rein Jr. February 21, 2021 George "Sonny" Rein Jr., 85, of Med-ford, OR, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb 21, 2021, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Sonny was born December 16, 1935, in Scottsbluff, NE, to George J & Marie (Weglin) Rein. He attended school at Victory Hill, Cedar Canyon, Gering, and graduated from Sunflower High School in 1954. He loved to play sports and excelled at them all. A favorite story of the family was the Scottsbluff vs. Sunflower basketball game where Sunflower won 91-42 (or close to that) and Sonny scored 52 of the Sunflower points. He was also well known for keeping his hair well groomed. His senior yearbook noted, "He changes hair oil every 20 miles". His occupation as a plumber took him to California for a number of years. There he met his wife, Linda Brazeau, and they were blessed with one son, Doug. After Linda died, he moved to Oregon to be close to his son and daughter-in-law. George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda, sister Dorothy Heimbouch, brothers-in-law Bernard Benzel and Norman Heimbouch, and nieces Doreen Heimbouch and Linda Schaneman. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug & Debbie Rein of Eagle Point, OR, sister Rowena Benzel of Gering, three nephews and many cousins in the North Platte Valley. He loved coming back to this area to see his many friends and family. Cards can be sent to Doug & Debbie Rein, PO Box 385, Eagle Point OR 97534.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.