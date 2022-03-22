Menu
The Star-Herald
Geraldine Ruth McClun
Geraldine Ruth McClun March 16, 2022 Memorial services for Geraldine "Jerri" Ruth Geringer McClun, 82, will be held at 11am Friday, March 25, 2022 at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church with Reverends Bill Eaton and Michael Hall officiating. Jerri died March 16, 2022 at Goshen Healthcare Community and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the South Goshen Church Bell Tower Fund. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
