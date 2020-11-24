Gladyce Arlene (Gould) Cody November 19, 2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. Gladyce was born on July 19, 1929 in Wessington, SD. She was the fifth of 6 girls born from the marriage union of John Gould and Mae Carrington. Her sisters were Mildred Fernholz, Helen Herrmann, Thelma Tinsley, Hazel Anderson and Marion Herrmann. On September 22, 1953, Gladyce married Lonas "Bill" Cody in Lake Charles, LA. Gladyce and Bill had five children; Sheila, Michael, Kathleen, James, and Greg. Gladyce was the proud Grandmother to 13 grandchildren Amy, Sara, Kyle, Brooke, Cody, Jessica, Mitchell, Chase, Katie, Ellie, Lindsey, Taylor and Alyssa, and 9 great grandchildren; Cooper, Joshua, Jameson, Hunter, Bryson, Parker, Mackland, Harper, Frankie and one more to be born in 2021. Gladyce had special relationships with her son and daughters-in-law, Dr. Tim Borges, Tammy Cody, Dr. Kent McLellan, Sonya Cody and Lori Cody, and her niece, Marlene Huston. Gladyce is preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Her surviving sister is Marion Herrmann of Denver, CO. Gladyce received her diploma of Nursing in 1950 from St. John's School of Nursing in Huron, SD. Her experience in nursing has included hospitals tours in Louisiana, South Dakota, Colorado, Mississippi and Nebraska. Mom worked as the evening supervisor for many years at WNGH. Gladyce's passion for nursing inspired both of her daughters and 2 of her granddaughters to enter the nursing profession. Through her retirement Gladyce served as a volunteer for many years at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Gladyce was a long time resident of Scottsbluff, NE, and an avid Cornhusker football fan. Reading about and watching true crime stories was something Gladyce enjoyed as well. She was a storyteller, and if she had a story about you, you could expect to hear it every time you visited her. Gladyce brought great joy to her family with her laugh, which she did often. One couldn't help but laugh along with her when she would start to vibrate with silent laughter. That sound will be missed most by her family. A memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Chaplain David Bluford officiating.There will be a celebration of life when Gladyce's cremains are returned to Sunset Memorial in Scottsbluff NE at a later safer time.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.