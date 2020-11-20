Gladys Irene (Parmenter) Doremus November 17, 2020 Gladys Irene (Parmenter) Doremus, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020 at The Village in Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 from 10-1pm at the Gering Memorial Chapel. Masks will be required during the visitation time and all Covid protocols will be observed. A live streamed prayer service beginning at 1pm will be on Gering Memorial Chapel's website and Facebook page for all friends and loved ones to view. Unfortunately, due to Covid, only direct descendants of Gladys will be able to attend the in-person prayer service. Internment will take place at 2pm at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering and will also be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Regional West Homecare and Hospice or The DOVES program in Gering. Online Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
