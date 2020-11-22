Glenda Ockinga October 31, 2020 Glenda Ockinga, 82, went to her heavenly home on October 31, 2020. She has been reunited with her loving husband, Francis Ockinga, her son Bradley, grandchild Daniel and many more very important family members. She was born on a beautiful day on February 27, 1938 to Millie and Manual Wolfe in Scottsbluff, NE. She was born into a large family and had 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Glenda met and fell in love with Francis Ockinga. After he returned from boot camp in the Navy they married on October 24, 1955. Francis and Glenda lived on the east coast till Francis finish his tour. They returned to Scottsbluff area and eventually purchased their first house in Gering to raise their family. They have 4 wonderful children, Bradley, Michael, Brenda and Kelly. Glenda now has 8 awesome grandchildren and 13 amazing great grandchildren. She was proud of her children and especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved more than anything, and she loved with all her heart. Her whole life was dedicated to her family. Glenda was an avid exerciser. She loved bicycling, bowling, walking and running. She could run further than anyone in her family. She loved the outdoors and could often see her sitting outside on her porch. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Ziegler, Keitha Ziegler and Valerie Hinman and brother-in-law Pat Hinman, sister-in-law Kathy Heppner, sister-in-law Carol Craig, sister-in-law Linda Ockinga, son Michael Ockinga, daughters Brenda Ockinga and Kelly Ockinga-Roseberry, grandchildren Michelle Kay, Steven Ockinga, Tara Ockinga, Brittany Ockinga, Elijah Ockinga and Brooke Ockinga, great grandchildren Brandon Kay, Leah Kay, Cooper Kay, Ashton Kay, Trace Tarr, Dakota Yager, Cylas Tarr, Briley Ockinga, Austin Ockinga, Jaxxon Ockinga, Maddox Ockinga, Lilly Delp and Raya Delp. Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, her son, Bradley, grandchild Daniel Lewis, sister Fern Imus, brothers Gordon Wolfe and Allen Wolfe. A Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date due to covid.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.