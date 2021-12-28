Gloria Dierks December 18, 2021 A Funeral Mass for Gloria Dierks, age 89, of Ewing, Nebraska was 10:30 am Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with burial following in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Rev. John Norman officiated. Visitation was from 2-4 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with a 4 pm Parish Rosary. Gloria passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska after a brief illness. Arrangements were entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill, Nebraska. Please visit www.biglinsmortuary.com
to leave online condolences. Gloria is survived by her four children, Jon (Kim) Dierks of Lincoln, Tom Dierks of Lincoln, Chris (Suzanne) Dierks of Ewing, and Stephanie (Jerry) Upp of Gering; 11 grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Bart, Nicholas Dierks, Brianna Dierks, Nathan (Chelsey) Dierks, Alex Dierks, Brady (Ashley) Dierks, Regan Dierks, Rachel Dierks, Kristen (Brett) Klein, Megan Upp, and Kyle Upp; four great grandchildren: sister-in-law, Mary Zoeller of Manhattan, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.