Gregory Paul Baker April 3, 2022 Gregory Paul Baker, age 65, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. A private celebration of life will be held this summer at the Baker family cabin at Laramie Peak. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to help restore an antique car in his memory. Condolences may be left at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Greg was born January 1, 1957 in Scottsbluff to Virgil and Carol (Haley) Baker. He grew up in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. Greg attended WNCC where he obtained Aircraft and Automotive Mechanic degrees. He then pursued and earned a degree from Chadron State College in industrial arts education. Greg married Lori Stewart and from this union, two children were born: Matthew and Morgan. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He worked at a variety of jobs using his many applied skills. The majority of his career was working at Dalton's Auto Center as a service manager. He was an avid Husker football and Denver Bronco fan. Greg loved fishing at Laramie Peak and working on cars. He participated in several Sugar Valley Rally car competitions with his dad, son, and daughter. Greg is survived by his children, Matthew (Kristina) Baker of Gering and Morgan (Will) Pettit of Omaha; grandchildren, Brynlee, Ava, and Gabe; his parents, Virgil and Carol Baker of Wheatland, WY; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Pam Baker of Johnson Lake; and sister-in-law, Deb Baker of Grand Island. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and former wife, Lori Hiegel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark; and grandparents, Virgil and Bernice Baker, and Leon and Freida Haley.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.