Gregory Kitt
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
Gregory L. Kitt March 6, 2021 Gregory L. Kitt, age 38, of Litchfield, NE, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Additional memorial services will be held in Lincoln, NE at a later date. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements. Greg was born on December 29, 1982 in Kearney to Ronald L. Kitt and Kristine S. Lawrence. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School and graduated with the class of 2001. Greg married Jo Lee Myers on October 27, 2018 in Greenwood, NE. Greg owned/operated a lawn business and owned/operated with his wife, Beanie's Sports Bar and Café in Litchfield, NE. Greg cherished and lived for his family. He was a sports fanatic but most of all football, basketball and golf were his passion. He had a special place in his heart for all animals. Greg was notorious for having a quick wit that would leave you laughing or scratching your head. He never hesitated to step up and help anyone in need. He will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed. Surviving relatives include his wife, Jo Lee Kitt of Litchfield, NE; children, Chance Jordan Kitt and Jaxtyn Bryant Kitt, both of the home; mother, Kristine Lawrence of Ashland, NE; father, Ron and Linda Kitt of Kearney, NE; siblings, Cara Kitt of Omaha, NE, Cory Kitt of Kearney, NE and Erin Kitt of Kearney, NE; cousins, Kera Lawrence, Kailee Lawrence and Keenan Kitt; mother-in-law, Kathy Keenan, of Lincoln, NE; numerous other extended family and friends and his beloved Boxer, Ceasar. Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Laura Kitt; maternal grandparents, Merlin "Beanie" and Charnell Lawrence; aunt, Karen Peterson.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thought and prayers are with you all. Cherish your loving memories of this fine young man. God Bless
Lori & Rod Guthard
March 18, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family
Renee Pickering
March 14, 2021
So Sorry for your loss Prayers to the families.
marc krueger
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss- may the Lord comfort you at this time of sorrow.
Bernie Konen
March 10, 2021
Keeping the Kitt family in our thoughts and prayers through this incredible loss. Greg was a determined Husband, Father and Businessman. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Kris & Debra Lupher
March 10, 2021
