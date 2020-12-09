Hanna C. Engleman December 4, 2020 Hanna C. Engleman, age 97, entered Heaven's gates December 4, 2020. She resided at the Vista in Gering, but was recently moved to The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff for care due to the COVID virus. Hanna was born September 1, 1923, in Gering, NE to Conrad and Charlotte (Ehrlich) Stricker. She attended Gering schools and helped her parent's farm. In 1942, she married Richard Schwartzkopf, who was killed during World War II. To this union, a daughter, Shirley, was born. Hanna later married Harold Engleman in 1946, and expanded their family with three more daughters - Donna, Janice, and Beverly. Hanna worked many years at the Longfellow Elementary school cafeteria. After retirement, Hanna and Harold spent weekends camping and fishing at Lake Minatare with family and friends. Hanna was a proud lifetime member of VFW #1681 in Scottsbluff as well as an Eagles member, and volunteered numerous hours to support both organizations. She also volunteered at the Vets' Home. After Harold's passing in 1995, Hanna maintained her home in Scottsbluff until 2018. She loved to garden and could usually be found outside picking blackberries. She loved to crochet afghans for her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Later, she crocheted potholders for her Bingo friends at Vista Assisted Living. Hanna enthusiastically played Bingo, which served as a highlight to her days. Another passion was preparing German food such as rye bread, homemade noodles, butterballs, and blackberry dumplings. Every year at Christmas, she made her famous green popcorn trees, usually 100 trees per season, along with other homemade treats that she shared. Hanna was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and outlived all of her six siblings. She is survived by her children, Shirley (Len) Anderson of Montgomery, TX; Donna (Lance) Belcher of Montgomery, TX; Janice 'Sam" Engleman of Gering; and Beverly Engleman of Morrill. Her grandchildren include Teri (Tom) Ritterbush of Greeley, CO; Kristi (Rob) Sornson of Montgomery, TX; Melissa (Rick) Salazar of Westminster, CO; Kelly Phipps, and Josh McAlpine, both of Scottsbluff. Hanna was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces and other extended family. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 1 2 PM. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Masks are required upon entrance. A private family graveside service will be held, according to Hanna's wishes. Due to COVID, no other services are planned at this time. Thanks for the memories, Hanna! You will be missed.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.