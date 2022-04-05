Harold Anderson April 1, 2022 Harold Anderson, age 91 of Broadwater,NE passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Morrill County Community Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Broadwater with Beverly Adam, PMA officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations can be given to Messiah Lutheran Church, Broadwater VFD or Bridgeport School's Scholarship fund. Fond memories and expressions may be shared at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
for the Anderson family. Harold Freeman Anderson, son of Arthur and Esther Freeman Anderson, was born May 23, 1930 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. His Aunt Esther Anderson assisted in his upbringing after his mother's death in 1931. Harold's grandfather, Nils Anderson, settled in Morrill County in 1895, and the Andersons still own and operate the original homestead as part of Andy Company. The Anderson Family were charter members for Messiah Lutheran Church in 1935. Harold attended school at "Welcome Flats" southeast of Broadwater, and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1948. He attended college in Fort Collins, Colorado, and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1950, before returning home to the family business. In 1952, Harold married Madelyn Coulter, whose grandparents were also Morrill County pioneers. Through the years, Harold served on school boards, the Messiah Lutheran Church Council, and the Belmont Irrigation Ditch Board. He was a Director of the Abbott Bank, chairman of Area 12 Cattlemen's Association, and an active member of the Broadwater American Legion for many years. Harold enjoyed golf, baseball, playing cards and reading, but most of all he loved his ranch and his family. Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years Madelyn; his children Sandra of Pennsylvania, Douglas Anderson and Philip (Kay) Anderson of Broadwater; six grandchildren, Mark, Paul (Bryun and David), Kyle (Whitney), Justin (Kristine), Shannon and Collin (Lori); three great grandchildren: Crew, Rhys and Brooke; sisters-in-law Virginia Couter and Nancy (Ben) Younglove and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Nicole Dykman Anderson.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.