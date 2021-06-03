Dr. Harold Tim Borges May 31, 2021 Harold Tim Borges, born June 3, 1950, age 70, died at his home in Monroe, Ohio on May 31st, 2021. He was the second child born to Harold and Loretta Borges of Dalton, NE. After graduating from Dalton High School, he went on to earn his PhD at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Dr. Borges retired from the Oak Ridge National Lab after 30 years. Most recently he consulted for Summitech Engineering. Tim enjoyed the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, fishing, University of Tennessee football, grilling and supporting his grandsons in their activities. He was most at home in the wheat fields of his family farm in Dalton, NE. Tim is survived by his wife, Sheila, their daughters, Amy Hettinger (Jim Hettinger) of Liberty Township, OH and Sara Borges of Knoxville, TN. He was the proud grandfather of 5 grandsons, Cooper, Hunter, Jameson, Joshua and Bryson. He is survived by his sister, Ann Grinbergs (Tim Grinbergs) of Blair, NE. Tim is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Borges. Tim was especially close to his cousin John Borges of Dalton, NE, whom he considered another brother. He was a long-time member of Immanuel (Wyerts) Lutheran Church in Lodgepole, NE. Funeral services will take place at Click Funeral Home in Knoxville, TN (Middlebrook Pike) on June 7th at 1:00 pm.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.