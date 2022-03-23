Harold Floyd Kautz March 21, 2022 Harold Floyd Kautz, age 89, peacefully passed away in his sleep early in the morning on March 21, 2022. His funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25th at 10:30am at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home. The family respectfully request that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Harold's honor can be made to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences in Harold's honor may be made by viewing his memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. He was husband of Joyce Marie Kautz. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together in January of this year. Born in Lyman, NE, he was the son of Alex and Katherine Kautz. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1951. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served for two years during the Korean Conflict. He was then honorably discharged in 1954. Upon return from Korea, he began working on his father-in-law's farm, before getting a job as a parts counterman at Stickneys. He then started a career at Nebraska Public Power (NPPD). He retired from NPPD after 25 years. After retiring, he worked several other part-time jobs. Harold was a member of Zion Evangelical Church where he served 30(+) years as Board Treasurer. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. He was an avid Husker fan; frequently attending games in Lincoln. He took a special interest in collecting both vintage and current coins and bills. He was a family man, totally dedicated to his wife, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Harold didn't speak often, but when he did, people stopped to listen. His gentle smile and twinkly eyes were his trademark greeting to anyone he met. Harold is survived by his wife Joyce; son Steve and daughter-in-law Barb; grandson Tom, his wife Megan, and their three sons James, Charlie, and Oliver. He is also survived by his sister Delores Libsack, brother-in-law Roger Sticker, and sister-in-law Elaine Stricker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Katherine Kautz; brothers-in-law Leverne Libsack, Ron Stricker, Don Stricker, Dave Stricker, and sisters-in-law Donna Stricker, Pat Stricker, and Kathy Stricker.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.