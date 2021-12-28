Harry Wayne "Barney" Dean December 23, 2021 Harry Wayne "Barney" Dean, 97, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Per his request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Ray Cook officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Bridgeport Sons Of The American Legion Honor Guard. Memorials may be given in care of the church or the Friends of the Bridgeport Library. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
for the Dean family. Barney was born April 28, 1924 at Bridgeport, Nebraska to George W. and Milo M. (Brown) Dean. He received his early education at Rocky Ridge School and graduated from Bridgeport High School 1944. He served in the United States Navy from October 14, 1944 until his honorable discharge on June 24, 1946. He was a World War II Veteran, was stationed on the Ship PC 602 in the Pacific, and attained the rank or Radarman Third Class. Barney married Eleanor Decker on July 4, 1949 at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Nebraska. The couple made their home, raised their family, and farmed and ranched east of Bridgeport until the 1994 tornado destroyed their home, at which time they moved to Bridgeport. Barney was a member of Morrill County Sheriff's Posse, Bridgeport Rifle Club, Past President of the Bridgeport Board of Education, and a member of the First Baptist Church, Survivors include wife, Eleanor Dean; sons Bill (Patti) Dean, Mick (Sandy) Dean, and Monte (Tammy) Dean; grandchildren: Brandi (Scott) Linders, Brooke (Brad) Gates, Melanie (Rob) Dean, Tiffany (Noah) Lawonn, Jerod (Kelly) Dean, Jacob (Nicole) Dean, Joshua (Whitney) Dean, and Jase (Amber) Dean; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Barney was preceded in death by father, George "Spud" Dean; mother, Milo Dean; sister, Helen Vassos; and great-grandson Greysen Dean.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.