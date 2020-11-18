Harry Edward Honstein November 14, 2020 Harry Edward Honstein, age 93, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Harry was born in Racine, WI on May 14, 1927 to Henry and Elma Honstein. Harry grew up with 2 brothers and 3 sisters on a farm in Racine. When Harry was quite young the family moved to a farm near Minatare, NE. It was here that Harry learned to love the soil. It was also here that he met the love of his life, Helen Drieth. They were married on February 23, 1947 and started a new adventure together. On this adventure, they were blessed with three sons Steve (Terri), Randy (Shauna), and Dennis. Harry, Helen and their three boys farmed in Scottsbluff for several years before moving to a farm in Hay Springs; which is where they have lived until recently. Harry loved "anything soil" whether it was planting, tilling, or harvesting. He loved sharing this with his three boys as they grew up on the farm. In addition to the crops in the field, his family grew fruit trees and a large garden to feed his family. Harry was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rushville, Masons, Eastern Star; Job's Daughters and served on the Farmers' Coop Board. Harry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Helen, two sons Randy (Shauna) and Dennis, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother Floyd (Ruth) Honstein. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters, his son Steve and daughter-in-law, Terri. Funeral Services will be set at a later date at the Hemingford Cemetery for family members. A memorial has been established in Harry's honor and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.