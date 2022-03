Hazel Mauddean Sishc Malone November 29, 2019 Hazel Mauddean Sishc Malone age 95 of Yoder, WY, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Douglas WY. Hazel was born April 3, 1924. Hazel was a long time member of the Yoder community. She was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Yoder Women's Club for 70 years. A Celebration of her life service will be at 11 a.m. on June 19, 2021, at the South Goshen Community Church, in Yoder, WY, followed by a reception at the Yoder Community Center.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.