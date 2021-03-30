Helga Mae Tschacher March 27, 2021 Helga Mae Tschacher, 92, of Gering, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Rosary Services will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, March 30 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Michael McDonald as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Helga's honor be made in care of the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by viewing her memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Helga was born May 21, 1928 in Hemingford, NE to Martin and Mary (Walters) Hansen. She received her education and graduated from Hemingford High School in 1945. She later married Lee Tschacher. She worked as a bank teller for a while and later as the bookkeeper for Lee's Texaco. She was a member of the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce, Firemen's Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, St. Agnes Catholic Church, St. Bridget's Altar Society, she enjoyed bowling, reading, writing and wrote drama for the Hemingford Centennial Celebration. She will be lovingly missed by her family and her friends. She was a very special lady and her memory will be cherished forever. She is survived by her children Lynda Montague of Gering, Martin Tschacher of Gering, Laura (Kirk) Varah of Reddington and Shelly Hammock of Elgin; grandchildren Tom Montague, Scott Tschacher, Nikki Tschacher and Carly Tschacher, Joel (Allison) Varah, Seth Hammock, Sean Hammock, and Shane Hammock; and numerous great-grandchildren. Her parents, husband Lee, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and 1 son-in-law preceded her in death.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.