Henry E Prado
FUNERAL HOME
Colyer Funeral Home
2935 Main St
Torrington, WY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m.
Saint Rose Catholic Church
Henry E. Prado Wednesday, March 16 Mass of Christian Burial for Henry E. Prado, 82, will be held at 10:30am Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Saint Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Henry died peacefully on Wednesday, March 16th 2022. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm. A rosary will be at 10am Thursday prior to the Mass. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colyer Funeral Home
2935 Main St, Torrington, WY
Mar
24
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Saint Rose Catholic Church
WY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Saint Rose Catholic Church
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Colyer Funeral Home
