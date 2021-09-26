Herbert Meisner September 19, 2021 Herbert Meisner, age 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away at Western Nebraska Veterans' Home on September 19th, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11:00A.M. on October 1st at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, with Reverend Neugebauer officiating. The family has established a memorial to the Western Nebraska Veterans' Home. Condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. Herb was born February 5th, 1930 in rural Gering to Fred and Anna (Kramer) Meisner. He was the oldest boy of nine children and grew up on the family farm south of Gering, attending Cedar Valley School until the eighth grade. He worked on the farm until he was drafted into the Marine Corps at age 19. After serving in the military, he embarked on a long career of driving commercial trucks. He and Shirley Buhrdorf were united in marriage on April 29, 1958. They raised a family in Gering and lived there until retiring to Mesa, AZ in 1992. Many years after Shirley's death, Herb returned to Scottsbluff and lived out his remaining time at the Western Nebraska Veterans' Home. Herb and Shirley were both very active members of Faith Lutheran Church in Gering and Christ's Greenfield Lutheran Church in Gilbert, AZ, where they both held numerous positions over the years and contributed their time and talents whenever and wherever they could. He is survived by his sons Jeff (Gwen) of Gilbert, AZ and Tim (Melissa) of Gering, NE, grandchildren Alex Meisner, Blake Meisner, Casandra (Brandon Rusher) Spurgin, Dalton (Venessa) Spurgin, and Carrie (Larry) Pavone, great grandchildren Andrew and Jeramiah Haffner, Evan Tobias, Olivia and Zoe Pavone, and Axel Spurgin, brother Roger (Julia) Meisner, brothers-in-law Don Benish and Keith (Sherry) Buhrdorf, sisters-in-law Ilene Meisner, Janice Meisner, Audrey Buhrdorf, Norma Johnson, and Joan Worthman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, brothers Freddy, Ted, Robert, and Max, sisters Esther, Elsie Walker, and Irene Roth, brothers-in-law Art Walker, Harold Roth, Russell Worthman, Wendell Johnson, Bob Buhrdorf, Dale Buhrdorf, and Wayne Buhrdorf, and sisters-in-law Maxine Buhrdorf and Darlene Benish. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff at the Veterans' Home.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.