Herman David Nuss December 11, 2021 On December 11, 2021, Herman David Nuss went to be with his Lord and Savior and his family and friends that went before him. Please don't shed a tear for me because I'm going to see God and Jesus, family and friends that have gone before me to live in eternity. Herman was born to Fred and Anna (Bertram) Nuss on June 14, 1932 at Ft. Morgan, Colorado. Herman was baptized and moved to Nebraska at 8 mos. of age in 1933 with his family. Herman was born and raised on the farm. He was Confirmed in 1947 at the Gering Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church by the Rev Schmunk in the German language. He received his early education in a country school. On September 5, 1954 he married the love of his life Dorothy Marie Strauch. To this union two daughters were born: Kimberly Ann, July 22, 1957 and Roxanne Lynn, September 29, 1960. Herman farmed until 1952 then various employment included construction work for the Bureau of Reclamation rebuilding the electric powerline from southern Mitchell to Yoder, WY, sandblasted and repaired the gates on the Guernsey Dam. From 1954 until 1957 Herman worked for Chester B Brown Co. Herman worked for Blue Jay Feeds for 14 years in the Feed Mill, drove truck for 8 of those years delivering range feed to Wyoming, South Dakota and the Sandhills. He worked for Wellman Gambles Store in Gering for 2 years and also delivered dairy products door to door for Kilmer Dairy for a short time. In 1974, the family moved to Watertown, WI where he worked for Lindberg Industries building metal melters, heat treating ovens, and insulation for laboratory ovens. In 1977, the family returned to the Scottsbluff/Gering area where he was employed by Panhandle Coop erecting grain bins and steel buildings. He worked in the Farm and Home Store for a few years and started doing appliance repair. He later went on to propane and was the service manager for 15 years. Upon his retirement from Coop in 1997, he went to work for Julie's Antiques doing appliance repair until retiring June of 2015. Herman is survived by his daughters Kimberly Ann Franco of Terrytown and Roxanne (Terry) Subjeck of Scottsbluff; 7 grandchildren: Cheryl Peters (Doug) of Scottsbluff, Jeromy (Casie) Delgado of Scottsbluff, Brandon (Abby) Subjeck of Valentine, Nathan (Jamie) Subjeck of Scottsbluff, Krysta (Bryan) Yost of Great Lakes IL, Jaime (Joey) Rohrer of Gering, and Jennica (Tyler) Ivie of Roosevelt, UT; 13 Great-grandchildren: Keon and Kaymbree Delgado, Brooklyn, Hattie and Carter Subjeck, Ashlyn and Ayden Subjeck, Kayla Laity, Taylor-Lynn and Bryce Yost, Brodi and Wyatt Rohrer and Mariska DeWitt; sister Caroline (Larry) Fisher of Gering; brother-in-law Allen Kind; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends. Herman was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Dorothy, maternal and paternal grandparents, parents, 4 uncles, 2 aunts, siblings: Ralph, Victor, Harold and Darlene; father-in-law and mother- in-law Philip and Anna Strauch; brothers-in-law Robert Schanaman and Walter Strauch; and sisters-in-law Shirley Kind and Juanita Strauch. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Cremation will follow with a Celebration of Life Service held at 2 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Gering Zion Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel & Crematory facebook page. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gering Zion Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.