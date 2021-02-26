Holly Marie Blackwood February 21, 2021 Holly Marie Blackwood, age 41, passed away peacefully Sunday evening February 21st, 2021 with her husband Michael and her step daughter Isabelle by her side after a long courageous battle with brain cancer. Holly (formerly Sweeney) was born in Scottsbluff, NE on July 1, 1979 to Brian and Rojean (Berry) Sweeney. Holly was part of a 'Double Delight' surprise with twin sister, Heather. Holly attended preschool at Wee Wisdom, grade school at Longfellow Elementary, and Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff, NE. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1998. In December of 2001 she graduated with distinction from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, NE with a degree in Elementary Education. After teaching for a number of years, she went back to school to complete a Master's Degree from Regis University in Denver. She began her teaching career in Lake Havasu, AZ where she taught for six years. She then moved to Colorado and taught at Centennial Elementary in Loveland, CO for twelve years. During that time Holly impacted the lives of hundreds of students with genuine love and kindness. Her fellow teachers described her as "an exceptional example of a teacher who taught life lessons as well as the curriculum". She was "encouraging and inspirational". She "knew true teamwork and led by example". Holly was "loyal, kind, and compassionate". She "faced difficult situations with courage". She "faced the bumps in the road with perseverance". Holly stayed positive and "had the Lord as her guiding light". Holly had a passion for teaching and a genuine concern for all of her students. On September 20, 2014 Holly married Michael "Mike" Andrew Blackwood in an outdoor ceremony at Estes Park, CO. She became stepmom to Isabelle "Izzy" Kathleen Blackwood. She was the perfect union to both Mike and Izzy. She was a positive role model and mother figure for Izzy. Mike and Holly shared a uniquely special relationship. The three of them loved every moment of life together. Holly possessed a combination of beauty, grace, love, kindness and extreme humility that was incredibly rare. She was selfless. She had a gentle spirit. She was genuine in every way. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Holly. She was always up for camping, hiking, playing games, pickleball, taste-testing food and drink, walking with friends, watching the musical "Annie" (again), listening to classic female country artists on vinyl, or just sitting down to chat over a glass of wine or coffee. Holly was an intently good-listener. Perhaps that is why she had so many good friends and made those that were blessed enough to be in her life feel special. The only thing more important to Holly than spending time with family was her Faith. Holly came to know the Lord early in life but grew in her faith year by year. Near the end of her life her primary focus was on spreading God's love and to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband Michael Blackwood. Her step-daughter Isabelle Blackwood. Her parents: Brian and Rojean Sweeney. Her three siblings: Chad Sweeney (brother) and wife Allison, Heather (sister) and husband Carl Stortz, Lisa (sister) and husband Adam Freeburg. Nephews: Weston and Brendan Sweeney, August Stortz. Nieces: Reese Sweeney, Jazzlyn and Katelyn Freeburg, Ellinor Stortz. Inlaws: Albert and Delena Blackwood. Holly is preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Nelda Sweeney, and Clayton and Nettie Berry.
To the Sweeney family, I´m so sorry for your loss.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Holly is someone that, even after all these years apart from high school, the sadness I felt when hearing of her passing was also shared with such great memories of her kindness and just how she was a friend to everyone. The smile I see on Holly in the photo above is exactly the wonderful person I remember.
God Bless You
Matt Klein
February 26, 2021
The Sweeney family and Holly's family: may the angels of heaven open their wings to greet Holly. Such beautiful memories of Holly and her sister being such amazing friends and role models for my daughter. I will never forget and still have those incredible photos of camping trips and amazing experiences for her. Forever in my thoughts..spiritual awakenings to all.
Alice L Nye
February 26, 2021
Our love and prayers to all of you. Holly was a beautiful lady.
God Bless!
Mark & Susie McEntire ~Eaton
February 26, 2021
Adam and Angela Karsten
February 26, 2021
I have so many fond memories of Holly. We had so many fun times in high school and volleyball. She was an amazing person and loved by all that met her. May God bring you peace during this difficult time.
Katey Nerud Preston
February 26, 2021
I did not know Holly but her life message really touched me. I too am a twin and my dear other half left this life when we were 27. What a horrible loss it has been and how I have missed him. I do know however that in the future he and I as well as you dear family members will be reunited with our loved ones if Jesus is our Lord and Savior. Take heart dear family!!
Dean William Dowson
February 26, 2021
Wishing the family peace and comfort during this time. Holly was an amazing athlete that I was blessed to be able to be on a team with. She always had a way to make us smile or laugh... usually laugh.
Andrea Walker Larson
February 26, 2021
We are very sorry to hear about Holly. Our prayers are with your entire family during this time of sorrow.