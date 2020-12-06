Ignacia "Agnes" R. Longoria November 25, 2020 Ignacia "Agnes" R. Longoria was called home to eternal life on November 25, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at The Rock Church December 7, 2020 at 1:00PM. Cremation has taken place and there will be a burial at a later date. Agnes was born in Scottsbluff, NE on February 1st, 1957 to John Longoria Sr. and Rachel Longoria. She lived her life in Scottsbluff, NE and attended Scottsbluff Schools. Agnes was a devoted, loving mother to her four children B-Jay, Elysha, Cristina and Raquel who meant the world to her. Agnes was also a wonderful, thoughtful grandmother to 8 precious grandchildren. Agnes was such an outgoing woman who loved dancing and having fun but above all she cherished her family. Agnes was quite the T.V. and movie buff - a tough but fair critic. She also loved music and celebrating the different milestones of life with her family. She was a strong woman of faith and never wavered in the face of adversity. She was sure to always encourage and remind those around her that God will never leave their side. Throughout her life Agnes touched the hearts of many and continues to do so. Agnes is survived by her children: B-Jay (Catrina) Diaz, Elysha (Jesus Apodaca) Diaz both of Scottsbluff, NE, Cristina Longoria of Las Vegas, NV and Raquel (Jordy) Simba of Madison, AL; grandchildren: Destinee Diaz, Tyler Aguirre, Cristian Diaz, Isaiah Apodaca, Ayden Apodaca, Analyssa Longoria, Joseph Longoria, and Cristian Longoria; siblings: Cruz (Teresa) Longoria, Mike (Jana) Longoria, Moncia Longoria, MaryAnn (Anthony) Quijas, and Anthony (Mary) Longoria; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Rachel Longoria, her sister Christine Martinez, and brothers Steve, John and Edwin Longoria.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.