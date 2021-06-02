Imogene Groskopf May 28, 2021 Imogene Groskopf, 83, of Cheyenne, WY, formerly of Scottsbluff passed away, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Scottsbluff. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully request memorials be made in Imogene's honor, in care of the family, to be designated later. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Imogene was born February 5, 1938, at Bayard, NE to Wilbert and Agatha (Rau) Hornbacher. She graduated from the Scottsbluff High School in 1956. In 1961, she married William "Bill" Groskopf at Boston, MA. They lived in San Diego, CA for two years, while Bill was stationed in the United States Navy, before returning to the Scottsbluff area. Imogene worked for several years at the Scottsbluff Public Schools before retirement. In July of 2019, she had moved to Cheyenne to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. She was a member of Salem Congregational Church. She enjoyed the Huskers and was an avid Husker Fan. She taught her grandchildren how to shoot basketball. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and activities. Survivors include her son, Kurt (Rashelle) Groskopf of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Geoff (Cara) Groskopf of Scottsbluff, Shane Groskopf of Bayard, Megan (David) Hayes of North Platte, and Justin (fiancée, Taylor Walters) Groskopf of Cheyenne; and great-grand-children, Heidi, Madison, and Jordan Groskopf, Zayden, and Zoey Hayes, and Warren Groskopf. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Gary, and Greg Groskopf; and two brothers, Harlan, and Ronnie Hornbacher.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.