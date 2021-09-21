Ira Leadore Randall September 15, 2021 Yoder, Wyoming -- Ira Leadore Randall, 65, died at his home Wednesday, September 15, 2021, after a long hard battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Funeral services will be held at 10am Saturday, September 25, at the Lifeway Church in Torrington with Pastor Cody Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Ira was born January 4, 1956, in Scottsbluff, NE the son of John Gilbert Jr. and Jean (Stark) Randall. He was one of 12 children and growing up he worked on his family's dairy farm. After attending school in Morrill, Ira entered the US Navy in 1974. After the Navy, he worked with several different farmers around the valley. In 1984, he met Pam Heinrich and the couple was married June 29, 1985. The couple drove trucks both for the same company and for different companies until they started their own trucking company, Randall Trucking, in 1998. They worked their company until July of 2019 when Ira found out he had cancer. He liked fishing and boating at Glendo and he loved a good nap. Most of all, he loved his wife, his kids and his grandkids. He was a past member of the Moose Club as well as a member of the American Legion. Survivors include his wife Pam of Yoder and her sons, Chuck (Chris) and Levi (Lanaya) Leonhardt and their children Kaitlin, Nelson, Brody, Chloe, Leighton, Azaya and Jedd; brothers, Gilbert (Linda), Daniel (Sondra), Michael (Linda), Joseph (Sylvia), James, Abraham (Marlene) and Mark; sisters, Mary Jean (Henry) VanSchoonhoven, Priscilla NeSmith and Rhoda (James) Ranney; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.