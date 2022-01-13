Irmgard "Irma" Schwab January 9, 2022 Irmgard "Irma" Schwab, 91, long-time resident of Torrington, passed away at Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wyoming on January 9th, 2022. Services will be held Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Huelle officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Irma was born April 2nd, 1930 in Mainz, Germany. Irma was a young girl when she grew up in war-torn Germany during World War II. She is a survivor and many people over the years have been amazed at Irma's tales of her and her family's survival. After meeting Charles Schwab from Torrington who was stationed with the military in Germany, they married and moved to the United States in Torrington, WY. She worked at the First National Bank (now Points West) for over 30 years. Irma loved listening to German music and dancing around the house. She loved planting and flowers in her yard, especially roses and geraniums. Irma is survived by her daughter, Charlene (Greg) Novakovich of Loveland, CO and her brother, Martin Buxbaum of Hemet, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Schwab and three sisters.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.