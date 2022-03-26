Isabel Sabala March 20, 2022 Isabel Sabala, of Fort Collins, CO she passed away at her home peacefully March 20, 2022. Isabel was born on May 15, 1935 in Garden City, Kansas, to David & Barbara (Zupanic) Rodriguez. She grew up and received her education in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, graduating from Scottsbluff Sr. High school. She married Anthony Sabala and into this union 5 children were born. She spent her early years, raising her children until going to work for the Scottsbluff Public school system for 20+ years until her retirement. Even after retirement she still volunteered with the schools. She spent her summers working for the Migrant School Program for 20+ years as well. She very much enjoyed that part of her life. In her past time, she volunteered for many church functions, which included the food bank and fall festival and summer fair with her Sisters. She greatly enjoyed the holidays, when she would make her delicious Tamales with her Sisters. She loved to spend time with her Sisters, walking with them daily and getting together for coffee every week. She was an avid sports fan, loved her Huskers and Dodgers, and loved Sundays during the football season, as she was a great Dallas Cowboys fan. Above all, her cooking was the best; she loved to bake cookies & cinnamon rolls for her grandchildren and share her recipes to be carried on. Isabel is survived by her 5 children, sons and daughters-In-law, Anthony (Jeri) Sabala of San Diego, CA, Daniel (Martha) Sabala of Gering, NE, Gabriel (Virgina) Sabala of Scottsbluff, NE; daughters and sons-in-laws Patricia (Lawrence) Nero of Fort Collins, Co, and Sabrina (Mark) Magyar of Smithton, PA; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; Siblings, Marcella Castaneda of Scottsbluff, NE and David Rodriguez of Nampa, ID. Isabel is preceded in death by her parents, David and Barbara, and her Sister Virginia Quevedo. Dugan Kramer Funeral home in Scottsbluff, NE is assisting with arrangements. Rosary will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Tuesday March 29, at 10:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, with Father Joseph Tambi officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 26, 2022.