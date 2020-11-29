Jack Raymond Bower November 19, 2020 On November 19, 2020, Jack Bower received a call he could not refuse. An offer to be back with his loving parents, whom he spent his life longing for. We know this was not an easy decision to make but we rejoice with him and his journey home. Jack was a dreamer, fighter, and adventurer. He lived his life on his own terms. He loved woodworking, tending to his yard, gardening, and had a passion for cooking for the holidays. Jack was not the one to sit idle that is what brought bigger dreams and more projects to his life. Jack loved feeling the sunshine on his face and the wind blowing through his white hair. Jack would like you to know that he is a loving husband, best friend, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and hero. He will continue to watch over his wife, Janelle Bingham Bower and their fur baby, Mia. His daughters, Rebecca Ream (Shane Hessler), Christine Spencer (Shane Spencer), Amy Eisaman (Michael Eisaman), Jamie Bailey (Brain Bailey), and son Jake Bower (Becky Bower). His grandchildren Christopher Bingham, Stephanie Bingham, Noah Bingham, Michael Firestone, Elizabeth Spencer, Mackenzie Spencer, Zachary Spencer, Dakota Bower, Caden Engel, Kyson Engel, Ryan Bower, Brooklyn Bower, Nicolas Bower, Cassandra Lehmkuhl, Colton Bailey, Daynah Baily. His great-grandchildren, Carter Bower, Jaxyn Evans, and Lucas Lehmkuhl. His siblings Robert Bower (Leann), Virginia Bower, James F. Bower (Marian), Kenneth Bower (Margaret), Aneta Haldy, Kathy Herdt (Galen), Bonnie Morgheim (Curtis), and numerous nieces and nephews. The celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.