Jack Leon Fegler February 2, 2021 Jack Leon Fegler, 63, of Phoenix, Az slipped away February 2, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a short but tough battle. Jack was born on September 29, 1957 in Scottsbluff, NE to John and Ilo (Jansen) Fegler. Jack attended grade and middle school at Sunflower High School (Mitchell, NE), Chadron, and Hay Springs, NE. He graduated from Ogallala High School as a member of Class 1976. After graduation he attended college at the University of Nebraska Lincoln earning his AA and in 1994 earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems at Arizona State University (ASU). Jack worked at a variety of jobs during his time after graduating from High School. He really shined in the communication world and at working with computers. He spent time as communication technician, a computer programmer, and computer data analysist. At his passing he was working in Phoenix for Banner Health as an Information Technology (IT) Senior Developer/Computer Analyst. Jack enjoyed his home hobbies of gardening, landscaping of his house, and involved in rescuing animals. He enjoyed attending car races, going to concerts, shooting his pistol with friends, and bowling. Jack was an enthusiastic and serious bowler. He was a valued team member on multiple bowling teams and leagues. He often traveled to various locations in the states attending tournaments. He was especially proud of his success in bowling a perfect game while at one of these tournaments and showing/disp-laying the ring he was presented for this accomplishment. He was a fun-loving guy and avid fan of the Nebraska Corn Huskers (football and volleyball) and the Arizona Rattlers (arena football). He is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Ilo Fegler; his wife Rebecca "Terri" Fegler (of 23 years); nephew SSGT Jason Fegler. Jack is survived by; three brothers Jim (Carol Giffen) Fegler of Sierra Vista, AZ, Jerry (Brenda) Fegler of Vine Grove KY, John (Sue) Fegler of Bloomington, MN; a sister Judy Allen of Omaha, NE. A memorial service is scheduled for 8 AM, 25 June 2021 at the Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens in Phoenix AZ. Cards and letters may be sent to Jim Fegler, 7791 E Dry Camp Rd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.