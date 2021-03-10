Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
Jack Leon Fegler February 2, 2021 Jack Leon Fegler, 63, of Phoenix, Az slipped away February 2, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a short but tough battle. Jack was born on September 29, 1957 in Scottsbluff, NE to John and Ilo (Jansen) Fegler. Jack attended grade and middle school at Sunflower High School (Mitchell, NE), Chadron, and Hay Springs, NE. He graduated from Ogallala High School as a member of Class 1976. After graduation he attended college at the University of Nebraska Lincoln earning his AA and in 1994 earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems at Arizona State University (ASU). Jack worked at a variety of jobs during his time after graduating from High School. He really shined in the communication world and at working with computers. He spent time as communication technician, a computer programmer, and computer data analysist. At his passing he was working in Phoenix for Banner Health as an Information Technology (IT) Senior Developer/Computer Analyst. Jack enjoyed his home hobbies of gardening, landscaping of his house, and involved in rescuing animals. He enjoyed attending car races, going to concerts, shooting his pistol with friends, and bowling. Jack was an enthusiastic and serious bowler. He was a valued team member on multiple bowling teams and leagues. He often traveled to various locations in the states attending tournaments. He was especially proud of his success in bowling a perfect game while at one of these tournaments and showing/disp-laying the ring he was presented for this accomplishment. He was a fun-loving guy and avid fan of the Nebraska Corn Huskers (football and volleyball) and the Arizona Rattlers (arena football). He is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Ilo Fegler; his wife Rebecca "Terri" Fegler (of 23 years); nephew SSGT Jason Fegler. Jack is survived by; three brothers Jim (Carol Giffen) Fegler of Sierra Vista, AZ, Jerry (Brenda) Fegler of Vine Grove KY, John (Sue) Fegler of Bloomington, MN; a sister Judy Allen of Omaha, NE. A memorial service is scheduled for 8 AM, 25 June 2021 at the Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens in Phoenix AZ. Cards and letters may be sent to Jim Fegler, 7791 E Dry Camp Rd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650.
My sincere condolences to Linda Cassady Jack's life partner. May your memories and the love you shared help you get thru the difficult times a head. Just know he will always be with you.
Lu Dubbs
March 17, 2021
My greatest condolences to Jack's family and for my dear friend Linda and her family. The happiness and light that he brought to you Linda is immeasurable. Thank you Jack for making Linda so happy, and thank you for taking such great care of her over the years. Rest in peace Jack and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone who knew this amazing man.
Nathan Chaira
March 12, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Linda. We will miss Jack too. He was a great bowler and a dear friend.
Betty Owen
March 12, 2021
My condolences Linda, I know how much he means to you. Hugs and prayers. The Johnsons
Dana Johnson
March 11, 2021
My condolences to the family. I went to school and graduated with Jack. One day in the commons area, I did something crazy( tripped over my shoestring) and Jack was the first to ask me if I was ok, with a big laughing smile. R.I.P. Jack
Joni Shaffer Sigwing
March 10, 2021
We are devastated for the family with Jack´s passing. Our mothers were sisters and the best of friends! The cousins spent much time together as kids and enjoyed family reunions whenever possible. The photo attached is of Jack with my sister Stephanie and daughter Cat during a family reunion in S.D. I´ll never forget Jack´s sense of humor & kindness. I pray his memories bring all loved ones strength & peace.
Lori (Wakely) McDonald
March 10, 2021
My sympathy to Jack´s family. I grew up with the Feglar family. I was in grade school and was in Jerry´s class. I remember all of Jack´s siblings. So sorry to see this in our local paper.