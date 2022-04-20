Jacqueline Joan (Casson) Adams Flores April 16, 2022 Jacqueline Joan (Casson) Adams Flores, 88, of Henry, Nebraska, died April 16, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 1:00 until 3:00pm, at which point there will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Jacqueline was born March 18, 1934, in Scotts Bluff County to Joel and Josephine (Edwards) Casson Billig. She graduated from High School in Lyman with honors and went to college in California, where she married Charles "Chuck" A. Adams, September 1, 1954, thus stepping into her role as a naval wife and mother. Chuck retired from the Navy in 1970, and the family moved to the Mitchell, Nebraska area. Jacqueline was a loving and supportive housewife and mother. When Chuck died in 1994, she took on the Second Hand Store, and worked various other jobs. She married Lupe Flores October 1, 1998, in Torrington, Wyoming, and the couple had many adventures traveling to other states. They were a devoted couple who enjoyed where life took them. They settled in Henry, Nebraska, where life was peaceful for them. Some of her favorite hobbies included talking about her adventures and family, dancing, and singing old songs. She loved, and was loved by, her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Lupe Flores; sons, Kevin Adams and Robert Adams; daughters, Kim (Carl) Arnott, Jean "Leslie" (Larry) Sterkel, and Elizabeth (Chris) Sheffield; grandchildren, Christopher (Blanca), Robert (Autum), Anthony (Hanna), Brandon (Sheri), Nathan, Sherry, Brittany, Brooke, Campbell, Brianne, Felipe, Michael, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Christopher, Damon, Tamara, Emmersyn, and Baileigh. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Paul; her first husband, Charles "Chuck" A. Adams; daughters, Peggy Baird and Liane Adams; and daughter-in-law, Kay Adams.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.