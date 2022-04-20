Jacqueline (Jackie) Coop April 18, 2022 Jacqueline (Jackie) Coop was born on March 31, 1954 to Lyle and Joyce Newland in Huron, South Dakota. She was the middle child of three sisters and graduated from Huron High School in 1972. While in high school Jackie was involved in choir and DECA, and she took her first job with Osco Drug. After graduation she attended Dakota Bible College for one year. On September 1, 1973, she was united in marriage to her husband William Coop. Over the next 7 years they welcomed their two sons, Shane and Adam, into the world. In 1977 Jackie and Willie moved to Highmore, South Dakota. While in Highmore, Jackie sold Tupperware and was committed to being a full time wife and mother who served in all areas of the church and community. In 1979 they moved back to Huron, South Dakota where she directed The Feed Company through Dakota Bible College. In June of 1984 they moved their family to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. There they began their 32 year ministry with the Church at Bryant, which later became WestWay Christian Church. Jackie remained committed to serving her family full time. Along with many other women's ministries and areas within the church, Jackie was devoted to serving in the nursery for 23 years. She loved giving her vocal talents by singing in the choir, on praise teams, and with Triple Praise, a trio group of women. She worked at Platte Valley Bible College and Summit Christian College for over 23 years. During her time at the college she was a receptionist, an assistant to the president, and served on the dean of students. Jackie and Willie moved to Clinton, Oklahoma in 2016. Jackie was actively involved in women's ministry at First Christian Church of Clinton. In the fall of 2019 Jackie was diagnosed with ALS, and they moved back to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in the summer of 2020. She never complained as her body failed her. She loved Jesus Christ with her whole heart and devoted her entire life to serving Him. One of her greatest joys was her family and her grandchildren. She loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends, especially during the holidays. She is survived by her husband, William Coop of Scottsbluff Nebraska, son and daughter-in-law Adam and Cheri Coop, grandchildren Thaddeus and Xero of Laramie Wyoming, daughter-in-law Maranda Coop, grandchildren Emzie & Milo of Scottsbluff Nebraska. Her sisters Terrilyn (Doyle) Kinney of Clinton Oklahoma, Lisa (Wayne) Driggers of Yukon Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her Father Lyle, Mother Joyce and Son Shane. Jackie entered into eternal life April 18th, 2022 and Celebration of Life for Jackie will be on April 22nd, 2022 at 2:00 PM at WestWay Christian Church, with William Coop and Adam Coop officiating. The service will be live streamed at: www.youtube.com/westwaychristianchurch
Please forgo sending flowers in favor of making a donation. Donations can be made to Willie Coop, to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.