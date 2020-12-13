James V. Cain Jr. December 8, 2020 James V Cain Jr. died December 8, 2020, of Covid-19 related illness at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsb-luff, NE, at the age of 95. For the past 15 months, he had been living at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home. Jim was born on a farm near Republican City, NE, to James V. and Margaret (Keenan) Cain. In 1943, he graduated mid-year from Wilber, NE High School and entered the U.S. Navy. He was in the V12 Program and the Navy's College Training Program. During WWII, he served 2 1/2 years on the destroyer, U.S.S. Nields. After returning from the war in 1948, he married Dorothy Kovar at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lincoln, NE. To this union, 5 sons were born. Jim worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in both Lincoln and Scottsbluff. The family moved to Scottsbluff in 1962. He retired from the Soil Conservation Service in 1980. Jim then worked part-time for Wells Engineering for the next 10 years. He and Dorothy were members of the St. Agnes Parish for 58 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy; 4 sons, Michael (Leslie) of Ft. Laramie, WY, Stephen (Julie) of Grand Island, NE, James (Karen) of Lenexa, KS, and Mark (Kelly) of Santa Fe, NM; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son (John), 2 brothers, and 4 sisters. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.