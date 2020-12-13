James V. Cain Jr. December 8, 2020 James V Cain Jr. died December 8, 2020, of Covid-19 related illness at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsb-luff, NE, at the age of 95. For the past 15 months, he had been living at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home. Jim was born on a farm near Republican City, NE, to James V. and Margaret (Keenan) Cain. In 1943, he graduated mid-year from Wilber, NE High School and entered the U.S. Navy. He was in the V12 Program and the Navy's College Training Program. During WWII, he served 2 1/2 years on the destroyer, U.S.S. Nields. After returning from the war in 1948, he married Dorothy Kovar at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lincoln, NE. To this union, 5 sons were born. Jim worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in both Lincoln and Scottsbluff. The family moved to Scottsbluff in 1962. He retired from the Soil Conservation Service in 1980. Jim then worked part-time for Wells Engineering for the next 10 years. He and Dorothy were members of the St. Agnes Parish for 58 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy; 4 sons, Michael (Leslie) of Ft. Laramie, WY, Stephen (Julie) of Grand Island, NE, James (Karen) of Lenexa, KS, and Mark (Kelly) of Santa Fe, NM; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son (John), 2 brothers, and 4 sisters. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Ursulines of Alton, Illinois
January 20, 2022
Sorry to hear of Uncle Jim's passing. Still remember visiting when all of you lived in Lincoln. I always liked his sense of humor. Seems like he always had a Boston Bull Terrier whenever he came to Lincoln to see my Dad.
Dan Cain
December 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your family member. I worked for the scs on the Gering Valley Watershed project and worked for Jim Cain (he was called Jim) and of course all of his family knows what I am saying that he was certainly one of the finest men that I have had the pleasure to work for and such a nice person to be around. I have a work story to pass on from my memory of those days. We were out topoging an area and had stopped on this hill top, and Jim was working on some field notes when we found these small rattle snakes (small being about 3-5 inches or ? it was a long time ago) in our midst.
we were sitting down and some one happen to say that did you know that the baby rattle snake are just as poison as an adult rattlesnake. Well JIm and I shot to our feet as if being shot out of a rocket. Others seemed to find humor in our reaction and enjoyed a chuckle or two. What a fine man your James V Cain Jr. The world is a better place having had Mr Cain on this earth. Take care. Gary Debus