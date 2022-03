James (Jim) Laessle November 10, 2020 James (Jim) Laessle Jim passed last fall during the height of the pandemic with his wife, Jeanne by his side at Heritage Estates. A private family burial was held at that time. Please join Jim's family Saturday (6/19/21) at the First State Bank community room, 2002 Broadway in Scottsbluff for a celebration of life. A brief program will begin at 2:30 PM followed by a sharing of family memories and friendship.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.