James Arthur McElhaney October 6, 2020 James Arthur McElhaney passed at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. James was born in Torrington, WY to Elmer and Virginia (Davis) McElh-aney on August 10, 1941. After high school, he went to the community college for a semester. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Scotland where he met and married Agnes Stewart on October 20,1962. They and their three daughters traveled various duty stations until he retired to Wyoming in 1883. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, James worked for TCI/Bresnan in Scottsbluff, NE until 2004. He spent his retirement years with wife and working in his garden in the back yard of his home. James leaves behind his three daughters Virginia (Michael) Lay, Heather Pugsley, Margaret (Tim) Hendrickson, all residing in Torrington, grandsons James Hendrickson and Thomas Lay, and great-granddaughter Lillith Hendrickson and great-grandson Timothy Hendrickson; Sisters Virginia Becker of Torrington and Midge (Dave) Bussey of Tallahassee, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes, his parents, sister Marleene Shively and nephew Paul Bussey. Cremation has taken place and as per his wishes no services will be held.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.