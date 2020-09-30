Menu
James Minshall
James E. Minshall September 22, 2020 James E. Minshall, age 91, of Sidney, NE passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Sidney. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Lee Eads officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Lodgepole, NE. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 9-11:00 A.M. to sign James's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view James's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of James's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
