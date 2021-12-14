James Edward Nepper December 10, 2021 James Edward Nepper, 81, of Gering, died Friday, December 10. 2021, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will be Wednesday at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff from 4-6pm with a Rosary Service at 6pm at the funeral home. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in James's honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing James's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. He was born to Victor and Elsie Nepper on February 11, 1940, in Alliance, Nebraska. His interests included fishing, watching Old-Time TV Westerns, and constructing makeshift windmills, birdhouses, and squirrel feeders. He was always found keeping himself busy. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Clara; his four children, Michael of El Mirage, AZ, Dennis (Becky) of North Platte, NE, Regina of Scottsbluff, NE, and Timothy of Mesa, AZ; his two grandchildren, Aspen and Amara; his brother Gary of Alliance, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, David and Vincent, and his sister, Alice.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.