Janice Bauer
Janice E. Bauer September 28, 2020 A Celebration of Life for Janice E. Bauer, 79, of Gering, who passed away in her home surrounded by family on September 28, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com Janice was born January 1, 1941 to F. Maxine (Kelly) and Edmund H. Inman at Scottsbluff. She attended and graduated from Gering High Schools. She married Robert L. Bauer on May 3, 1959 and they made their home at different military posts in the United States and Europe. Janice worked as the Geil School Secretary for over 25 years. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughter Jana (Michael) Helms; son Robert L. (Tami) Bauer; and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two stillborn sons, her parents, her in-laws, and most recently her sister. She was loved and will be missed by her entire family and many friends.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
