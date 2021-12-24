Menu
The Star-Herald
Janice Meter
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Janice Meter December 21, 2021 Janice Meter, 83, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on December 21, 2021 at Monument Care and Rehab and a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2pm at Creighton Valley Cemetery with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.geringmemorialchapel.com She was born on December 18th, 1938, in Scottsbluff to Alex and Emma Meter. She graduated from Melbeta High School in May of 1957. Janice had many jobs: telephone operator, sales lady at a drugstore, and sales person at her sister's dress store in Alliance. Surviving Janice are her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Shirley Meter; brother-in-law, Jerry Winkler; nieces and nephews, Martee Pruitt, Shelley Spratt, and Tyler Winkler; and great nieces and nephews, Shermona Winkler, Sierra Spratt, K.L. Spratt, and Riley Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane Winkler.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Creighton Valley Cemetery
NE
