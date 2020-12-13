Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Robbins
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Colyer Funeral Home
2935 Main St
Torrington, WY
Janice Ann (Daiss) Robbins December 7, 2020 Janice Ann (Daiss) Robbins, age 74, passed away on December 7, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Cremation has taken place and a private family remembrance is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Janice was born January 30, 1946 in Wheatland to Theodore F. (Ted) and Elva M. (Warthen) Daiss. Janice grew up on the family farm southwest of Lingle and received her education at Lingle High, graduating in 1964. She attended college in Rapid City, SD for a short time, but soon grew homesick and returned to Goshen County. She worked for a time at Lingle Elementary as an aide, at Jirdon Ag, and at Citizen's Bank. In Torrington, she met Ray Robbins and the two were married on June 14, 1968. The couple lived in Torrington before moving southwest of Lingle where she lived until her death. Janice loved cooking, baking, crafting, and decorating. She was an avid shopper and particularly enjoyed chatting with the clerks in all the stores. Above all, Janice loved all animals and her great joy was caring for her pets and watching the wildlife near her home. She is survived by her husband Ray of Lingle and her daughter Shannon (Josh) Ditter of Torrington. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Sean Cristopher Robbins, and her brother Melvin (Dean) Daiss. The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Lingle Rescue Unit, Community Hospital, Dr. Mohamed El-Tarabily and his wonderful staff, and the staff of Wyoming Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colyer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Miss you, love you my beautiful friend.
Linda
December 17, 2020
We are sorry sorry... Janice was one of a kind, loving, compassionate, loyal, she loved her family and friends with all her heart. I am so glad I knew her.
Merrijane Clark Morgheim
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results