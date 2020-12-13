Janice Ann (Daiss) Robbins December 7, 2020 Janice Ann (Daiss) Robbins, age 74, passed away on December 7, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Cremation has taken place and a private family remembrance is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Janice was born January 30, 1946 in Wheatland to Theodore F. (Ted) and Elva M. (Warthen) Daiss. Janice grew up on the family farm southwest of Lingle and received her education at Lingle High, graduating in 1964. She attended college in Rapid City, SD for a short time, but soon grew homesick and returned to Goshen County. She worked for a time at Lingle Elementary as an aide, at Jirdon Ag, and at Citizen's Bank. In Torrington, she met Ray Robbins and the two were married on June 14, 1968. The couple lived in Torrington before moving southwest of Lingle where she lived until her death. Janice loved cooking, baking, crafting, and decorating. She was an avid shopper and particularly enjoyed chatting with the clerks in all the stores. Above all, Janice loved all animals and her great joy was caring for her pets and watching the wildlife near her home. She is survived by her husband Ray of Lingle and her daughter Shannon (Josh) Ditter of Torrington. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Sean Cristopher Robbins, and her brother Melvin (Dean) Daiss. The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Lingle Rescue Unit, Community Hospital, Dr. Mohamed El-Tarabily and his wonderful staff, and the staff of Wyoming Medical Center for their compassionate care.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.