Jarolyn (Jeri) R. Woznick December 11, 2020 Jarolyn (Jeri) R. Woznick, 71, died December 11, 2020, with her family at her side at her home in Bridgeport. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Jeri was born September 8, 1949, in Pickstown, SD, to Edward (Skinny) and Isobel McNabb. They moved to Bridgeport in 1950. Jeri attended Bridgeport Public Schools and graduated from Bridgeport High School. She attended Chadron State College. She was united in marriage to James D. Woznick on April 20, 1968, in Bridgeport. The couple made their home in Bridgeport and spent 52 years together. Jeri worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Jacks Bean Company and later Stateline Bean Company. She also spent time working at the Bridgeport beet processing station and most recently was an auction clerk for Kraupie's Real Estate and Auctioneering. She was a member of the Oregon Trail Cemetery Board for many years and was overjoyed for Hazel Kleich to see the finish of the recent veteran's memorial addition. She was a past honored queen of Job's Daughters Bethel 22, and later served on the guardian council. Her interests included cooking, baking, cake decorating, crafts, ceramics, puzzles, gardening, and reading. But what she loved most was spending time with family and friends. Her grandsons, Cooper and Jake, meant everything to her. Jeri is survived by her husband, James of Bridgeport; daughter, Shannon (Mark) Morris of Omaha; son, Jeremy Woznick of Bridgeport; grandsons, Cooper and Jake Morris of Omaha; sister, Sanda Weitzel of St. Paul; brother, Eddy (Nadine) McNabb of Bayard, along with a number of special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, John Weitzel. Memorials can be made to the family. A college fund for her grandsons will be started.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.