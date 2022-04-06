Jay L. Rogers April 3, 2022 Jay L. Rogers, 60, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff surrounded by family. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home, 80736 CR 19, Scottsbluff, NE. His ashes will be released at sunset. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Veteran's Help Foundation of Wyoming, a hunting program for veterans. Condolences may be left at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Jay was born July 28, 1961 in Scottsbluff to Marvin and Carol (Huber) Rogers. He attended school in Scottsbluff and then went on to attend the University of Wyoming. It was there he became a member of the ATO Fraternity and held the office of Activity Director. He was the proud father of his two children, Jake and Jaimee, and was their strongest supporter and their arch defender. He later became known as, "Grampy" to his grandchildren. Jay met Georgene Miller and they were married in Sturgis on August 8, 2003, during the Sturgis bike rally. He was very skilled in construction and gifted at math. Some of his major projects include framing Willie Nelson's Evergreen, Colorado home, and helping build the Dome at University of Wyoming. He primarily worked as a construction inspector throughout his career. Jay previously worked for the State of Nebraska, Simon Contractors and most recently Scotts Bluff County Road and Bridge department. Jay was described by a family member, "He might have been grisly and tough around the edges, but he was always kind" along with a unique sense of humor and was the facilitator of good times. He never forgot funny stories and knew the exact moment to resurface those hilarious memories. He was well-known for his memes and one-liners and could always be relied on for a good laugh. Jay enjoyed fishing, and goose and pheasant hunting. He also liked going to garage sales, always collecting treasures to enhance the décor of his shop. He was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast most of his life and made cherished memories during annual trips to Sturgis, Bear Tooth Rally, poker runs and with his grandsons taking them for rides. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan and a loving caregiver to his beloved dogs, Hershey and Nellie. Survivors include his wife, Georgene of Scottsbluff; children, Jake Rogers of Scottsbluff and Jaimee (Conrad) Knight of Spanish Fork, UT; step-children, Myranda (Ryan) Sirdoreus of Laramie, WY, Adam (Angela) Herdt of Casper, WY and Olivia (Richard) Danielson of Casper, WY; grandchildren, Dallas and Ace Knight of Spanish Fork, UT, Emilee and AJ Sirdoreus of Laramie, WY, Makenzie of Sidney NE, and Erik and Wesley Danielson of Casper, WY; parents, Marvin and Carol Rogers of Scottsbluff; sister, Jill (Tony) Williams of Phoenix, AZ; nephew, Connor Williams of Phoenix, AZ; along with other extended family members and friends. Jay was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and niece, Michelle Williams.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.