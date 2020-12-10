A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Jazmine Yolanda Cruz left the world unexpectedly, at the age of 22, on December 7, 2020.
Jazmine was born on October 1st, 1998, to her dad Jesus ""Jesse"" Cruz Sr. and mother Cassandra Garcia in Scottsbluff, NE. She was raised in Gering, NE by her dad Jesse and her mommy Stefani Cruz. Jazmine attended Community Christian School and went onto attend Gering Schools. She graduated from Gering High School in 2017 with a passion to pursue her goals. She went on to attend Western Nebraska Community College prior to moving to Glendale, CO in 2019.
Jazmine was vibrant, full of love, bubbly, and a spirited young woman. From an early age, Jazmine loved to sing, dance, and read. As she got older, Jazmine enjoyed soccer, playing the violin, and photography. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Her heart and passion for helping others has impacted those around her throughout the years.
When you think of Jazmine, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Jazmine is survived by her parents, Jesse and Stefani Cruz of Gering, NE; her biological mother, Cassandra Garcia; her brothers Jesus Cruz, Jr. of CA, Gabriel Cruz, Carlos Cruz, and Izayah Cruz all of Gering, NE; her sisters Silvina Cruz, Alyssa Cruz, and Aiyanna Cruz all of Gering, NE; her nephews William Brewer, Jr. and Exodus Cruz of Gering, NE; her nieces Arabella Brewer and Genesis Cruz of Gering, NE; Grandparents David and Linda Garcia of Pine Ridge, SD, Bobbie Jo (Randey) Bloom of Texas, and Yolanda Jimenez of Gering, NE; pup-siblings, Meaya and Zeke; and many beloved Tia's, Tio's, cousins, and extend family across the country. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Jerry and Shirley Lanning; Sister, Rutendo; Uncle, Charles ""Chuck "" Lanning; and Uncle, Julian Garcia.
Jazmine ""Mimi"" Cruz will forever be missed. We hold tight to our memories and know she is dancing in Heaven. ""For I know the plans I have for you,"" declares the LORD, ""plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."" Jeremiah 29:11
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 18th, at 1pm, at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Gering West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. A livestream of the service will be available through www.geringchapel.com.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17th, from 3 to 7pm, at Gering Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to designate to Jazmine's funeral fund.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 31, 2020.